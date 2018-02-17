Two of our Maine federal lawmakers bear some of the responsibility for the Florida school shooting this week. They have both received campaign contributions and other support from gun rights groups and the National Rifle Association.

Sen. Susan Collins has received $18,099 from the NRA, according to OpenSecrets.org, and 2nd District Rep. Bruce Poliquin has received a total of $203,398.

Mass shootings in this country won’t stop until the NRA stops buying the votes of politicians like Collins and Poliquin.

Jill Linzee

New Harbor

