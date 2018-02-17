Republicans and our independent U.S. senator, Angus King, made a specific gun measure one of their priorities.

When an American suffers from a severe mental illness to the point that he or she receives disability benefits through the Social Security Administration, there are a variety of limits created to help protect that person and his or her interest.

These folks cannot, for example, go to a bank to cash a check on their own. They also cannot buy a gun. Guess what? Senate Republicans and our independent senator, Angus King, passed a measure last year to expand these Americans’ access to firearms. Shame on you, Sen. King. Shame on you.

Joanne Twomey

Biddeford

