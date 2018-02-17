Some coastal towns and cities could wake up to half a foot of snow on Sunday after a quick-moving storm grazes parts of Maine overnight.

Snowfall will be heaviest in eastern York and Cumberland counties through the Boothbay Harbor region, where 4 to 6 inches is expected by daybreak, according to James Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

Snow was expected to start in the Portland area around 10 p.m. Saturday and quickly move east, leaving the state by 9 a.m. Sunday.

“It’s going to be very fast, probably will be over before people in Portland get up in the morning,” Brown said.

Western and central Maine – around Lewiston-Auburn, Waterville, Augusta and Bangor – should get only 2-3 inches, while the western mountains will get 2 inches at most, according to the weather service.

Falmouth posted a parking ban from midnight Saturday until noon Sunday and Brunswick announced a parking ban from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.

The snow isn’t likely to stick around long, as a warm front brings possible record-breaking temperatures next week.

Daytime highs in Portland could get up 55 degrees on Tuesday and 61 degrees Wednesday, with showers and patchy fog predicted, according to the weather service.

“You get temps like that, the snow will be gone in no time flat,” Brown said.

