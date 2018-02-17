AUGUSTA — After seeing an 11-point lead evaporate in the second half, Seacoast Christian closed down Forest Hills in the final minutes on Saturday.
The No. 5 Guardians finished off the No. 4 Tigers with a 16-5 run over the final three minutes, grabbing a 78-67 win in the Class D South quarterfinals at the Augusta Civic Center. Marlon Bernardo’s 20 points led Seacoast, which will face the winner between top-seeded Greenville and No. 8 Rangeley in Wednesday’s regional semifinals.
Jakob Rivas (15 points) tied the game for Forest Hills (13-6) at 62-62 with 3:03 to play before the Guardians pulled away. Brandon Gilboe, one of four Tigers in double figures, led the way with 19 in the loss.
For Seacoast (12-7), Jesse Towne scored 19 points while Ian Condon added 14.
This story will be updated.