Skiers and snowboarders raised money Saturday at Payson Park to help fund the expansion of the Portland Skatepark. After a run of rain and warm weather, snow had to be trucked in by city crews for the first Payson Park Rail Jam, in which snowboarders competed on steel rails. The event was sponsored by the Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department and Long’s Board Shop in South Portland. The event raised money – the amount was unavailable Saturday night – for the skate park expansion at Dougherty Field, where the current 8,350-square-foot facility will be enlarged to 14,850 square feet. Local skaters and community members are helping to raise about a third of the $300,000 cost. On Saturday, about 20 people competed. Food, beverages and prizes were donated by local businesses. Tom Long, owner of Long’s Board Shop, said more fundraisers are planned for this year. Long said the goal is to break ground on the project late this year in order for it to be ready for use in 2019. Above, Nick Rogers, 22, of New Gloucester rides to a first-place finish in the Rail Jam.
Snow melted? That doesn’t stop Portland snowboarders’ fundraiser
They ride rails on snow trucked in to Payson Park to help fund a skate park expansion.
