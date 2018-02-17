Skiers and snowboarders raised money Saturday at Payson Park to help fund the expansion of the Portland Skatepark. After a run of rain and warm weather, snow had to be trucked in by city crews for the first Payson Park Rail Jam, in which snowboarders competed on steel rails. The event was sponsored by the Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department and Long’s Board Shop in South Portland. The event raised money – the amount was unavailable Saturday night – for the skate park expansion at Dougherty Field, where the current 8,350-square-foot facility will be enlarged to 14,850 square feet. Local skaters and community members are helping to raise about a third of the $300,000 cost. On Saturday, about 20 people competed. Food, beverages and prizes were donated by local businesses. Tom Long, owner of Long’s Board Shop, said more fundraisers are planned for this year. Long said the goal is to break ground on the project late this year in order for it to be ready for use in 2019. Above, Nick Rogers, 22, of New Gloucester rides to a first-place finish in the Rail Jam.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.