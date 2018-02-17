WELLS — Zoe Buteau’s goal of becoming the first girl in Maine to win a state wrestling championship will have to wait another year.

Buteau, of Lisbon/Oak Hill, was defeated by Brandon Weston, of Foxcroft, 6-5, in the first round at the Class B state wrestling championship on Saturday.

The Oak Hill junior had a 21-7 record for the year, and won the Southern regional championship in the 120-pound weight class this month.

Only three other girls have won regional wrestling titles in Maine – but none was a state champion.

Related Oak Hill wrestler hopes to be first girl in Maine to pin down a state championship

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.