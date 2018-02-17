WELLS — Zoe Buteau’s goal of becoming the first girl in Maine to win a state wrestling championship will have to wait another year.
Buteau, of Lisbon/Oak Hill, was defeated by Brandon Weston, of Foxcroft, 6-5, in the first round at the Class B state wrestling championship on Saturday.
The Oak Hill junior had a 21-7 record for the year, and won the Southern regional championship in the 120-pound weight class this month.
Only three other girls have won regional wrestling titles in Maine – but none was a state champion.