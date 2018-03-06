More than 40 cartons of cigarettes were stolen from a J&S Oil filling station and convenience store late Sunday on Maine Avenue in Farmingdale, and police are now seeking help in locating suspects.
Two people smashed the glass on the front door of the gas station before making off with the cigarettes, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Maine State Police.
Police released security camera photos taken that night, which show two people wearing bulky black clothing and ski masks. In one photo, they appear to be approaching the front door of the station. In another, they appear to be loading boxes of Marlboro cigarettes into a bag.
State police are asking the public to call 624-7076 with information about anyone selling Marlboro or other brands of cigarettes below retail prices.