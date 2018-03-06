President Trump has nominated a retired Maine police chief to serve as United States Marshal for the District of Maine.

Theodor G. Short, director of security for Professional Security Consultants Inc. in South Portland, is one of six nominees from across the country announced Tuesday by the Trump administration. The U.S. Senate confirms marshal nominees.

Theodor Short

The U.S. Marshals Service is the enforcement arm of the federal courts. Federal marshals oversee agents who apprehend fugitives, transport prisoners and protect witnesses.

Short was one of a dozen applicants for Senate-confirmed vacancies in Maine assessed by the Federal Appointments Advisory Committee, according to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

“Ted has served more than 40 years in law enforcement in Maine and is highly qualified to assume this crucial position,” Collins said in a statement. “Throughout his impressive career in public service, Ted has spearheaded important initiatives to increase safety in the community and develop productive partnerships between law enforcement and citizens.”

Short was the first police chief in the state to lead two police departments concurrently. He retired as police chief for Kittery and Eliot in 2016.

Short, who lives in South Berwick, earned a master’s degree in justice administration from Norwich University. He began his career with the Fairfield Police Department, then served with the Maine State Police from 1982 to 2004, when he retired as commander of Troop A.

During his time in Kittery and Eliot, Short organized Hope for the Seacoast, an effort to help southern Maine and seacoast New Hampshire address the opioid crisis by bringing together law enforcement and the community.

