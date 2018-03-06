The Stockton Springs man accused of beating his 10-year-old stepdaughter over several months until she died Feb. 25 was assaulted by another inmate inside the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, authorities said Tuesday.

Julio Carrillo, 51, was assaulted Saturday in the facility’s maximum security unit, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Detective Ron Rollins said. He refused to say how the men came into contact, but said no weapons were involved.

Paul Andrews, 34, of Jackson, Maine, has been charged with assault and criminal threatening, both Class D misdemeanors, Chief Deputy Rand D. Maker said in a statement issued Tuesday evening. Carrillo was transported to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick where he was treated for minor, non-life threatening injuries before he was returned to the jail.

Julio Carrillo and his wife, Sharon Carrillo, 33, have been charged with depraved indifference murder after Marissa Kennedy was found dead in the Stockton Springs condominium where they were living. Sharon Carrillo is Marissa’s mother.

Andrews is expected to be arraigned in Wiscasset District Court on Wednesday, Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett said.

Both inmates were housed in the jail’s Special Management Unit, an area where inmates at high risk are placed and kept isolated from the general population, Maker said. The assault took place around 12:04 p.m. Saturday. Maker’s statement did not identify Carrillo as the victim, even though Rollins had earlier in the day.

“The investigation on this issue continues and a completed report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for final review,” Maker said.

James Bailey, the correctional administrator at Two Bridges, declined to answer questions about the assault.

“These questions involve jail security procedures and I will not comment on them in the interests of protecting the safety of inmates and staff,” he wrote in an email.

The Carrillos face up to 25 years to life in prison if they are convicted of the charge, which is defined, in part, as showing a depraved indifference to the value of human life and that causes the death of another human being.

Marissa was brutally beaten at least once a day by the adults since October, police allege, until she succumbed to the abuse Feb. 25, when the Carrillos found her unresponsive and tried to stage her death as if it was an accident.

The couple’s two other children, ages 1 and 2, were placed in protective custody by the Department of Health and Human Services following the Carrillos’ arrest.

Sharon Carrillo is seven months pregnant with the couple’s third child together.

Both Julio and Sharon Carrillo are being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

