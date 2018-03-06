Police say a Newfield man threatened his daughter and her boyfriend with an AR-15 during a domestic dispute Monday.

Deputies were called to the 500 block of Bond Springs Road in Newfield around 3:30 p.m. by a caller who said her father was arguing with her and her boyfriend and had threatened them with an AR-15. The caller, her boyfriend and her children had fled the house before calling police, said York County Sheriff William King.

Other family members remained in the house before deputies arrived.

Grant Lane, 51, was cooperative with responding deputies and was detained without incident, King said. He was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Lane’s gun was seized from the house for safekeeping, King said.

Lane is scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court on April 7.

