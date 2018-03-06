Five members of a midcoast family who allegedly imported and sold fentanyl throughout Knox County have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said in a statement Tuesday that the suspects lived in Warren and Friendship.

Steven Libby, 49, and Michelle Libby, 47, both of Depot Street in Warren, were charged with aggravated trafficking. Their bail was set at $2,500 and $1,500 cash, respectively.

Amanda Thurston, 29, and Joseph “Joey” Thurston, 30, both of Harbor Road in Friendship, were charged with conspiracy to traffic fentanyl. Each had their bail set at $1,500.

Ryan Carballo, 30, no known address, was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and violating his conditions of release.

The Libbys are the parents of Amanda Thurston, and Carballo is the Libbys’ son-in-law.

Agents seized 20 grams of fentanyl, a handgun, $1,800 of suspected drug proceeds and other evidence of drug trafficking, they said.

During the investigation, officers from the MDEA learned that the family was traveling several times a week to New Bedford, Massachusetts, where they purchased fentanyl, according to the agency. The drug, a powerful synthetic opioid, was then sold in Knox and Lincoln counties.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.