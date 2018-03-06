NEW HIRES

Tammy Ruda joined Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty as senior vice president.

Ruda has practiced real estate in Maine for more than 16 years, specializing in residential properties and new construction and development. She lives in Gorham.

Samara Oliver was hired as group sales and events manager at Bay View Collection.

Oliver joined Bay View Collection last spring as a manager trainee intern for her graduate studies coursework at Husson University in hospitality and tourism management. She recently received her master’s degree.

Anne Bertucci has affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Kennebunk.

As a sales agent, Bertucci will provide residential real estate services in York and Cumberland counties as well as the surrounding communities. She brings previous real estate experience in Morristown, New Jersey.

Sevee & Maher Engineers in Cumberland announced the addition of Travis Eckhoff as a civil engineer.

Eckhoff, a licensed professional civil engineer, recently moved to Maine from Alaska, where he was a geotechnical engineering assistant with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

Chris DiMatteo joined Gorrill Palmer as a new planner and landscape architect.

DiMatteo spent more than three decades involved in land development including planning, design, preservation and rehabilitation. He previously worked for Maine communities including the city of Portland and the town of Kittery after getting his start with the city of New York.

Ronald Jarrett was hired as director, public policy and advocacy at United Way of Greater Portland.

Jarrett was previously in advocacy roles at Maine People’s Alliance and the Service Employees International Union. He has held leadership roles at the mayor’s office of the city of Hartford, Connecticut, the New York State Senate Democratic Conference, and the Connecticut Coalition for Achievement Now.

The Maine Community Foundation hired Thalassa Raasch as program communications associate.

Raasch, of Portland, is a freelance multimedia producer. She created video, audio and photography for various clients, including the Portland Museum of Art, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Radio Rookies.

Ellen Niewoehner joined SIS Bank as its new commercial lender for its Buxton branch.

Niewoehner, of Portland, brings three decades of experience in the commercial lending industry. Most recently, she held positions as the vice president, private banking and senior relationship manager at TD Bank in Portland.

