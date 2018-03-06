CASCO — The driver of a truck that rolled over into a power line and cut power to most of a Maine region blames a sneeze for the crash.
Casco police say the unidentified driver told them he was driving in Casco around noon when he sneezed and lost control of his truck. News outlets reported the truck crashed and rolled over onto a utility pole, causing nearly 2,000 homes to lose power throughout Casco, Raymond and Naples.
The driver was not seriously hurt in the crash.
Power has since been restored to the region.