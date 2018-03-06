UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Gabby Williams scored 19 points to lead No. 1 UConn to a 70-54 win over 19th-ranked South Florida on Tuesday in the American Athletic Conference championship.

Williams returned to the Huskies’ lineup after sitting out the semifinals to rest a hip injury she tweaked on Sunday. The senior forward has been dealing with the hip injury all season. She had UConn’s first basket after stealing the ball near midcourt. Williams also had seven rebounds, six assists and five steals before exiting the game for good with just under 6 minutes left. Just before she left, Williams landed hard after scoring a basket.

This was the fourth straight year that these teams met for the AAC title. South Florida lost the first three meetings by an average of 32 points and has never beaten UConn in 26 meetings. Then again, no one has beaten the Huskies in the conference since league play began in 2013. The Huskies are 101-0.

Tournament MVP Azura Stevens added 13 points for the Huskies (32-0).

Kitija Laksa scored 26 points to lead South Florida (26-7).

(22) GREEN BAY 62, WRIGHT STATE 44: Allie Leclaire scored 24 points and tied a career high with eight rebounds, Jessica Lindstrom had her 41st career double-double with 12 points and 14 boards, and the Phoenix (29-3) beat Wright State (23-10) at Detroit Tuesday for its fourth straight Horizon League Tournament championship.

BASEBALL

ST. JOHN FISHER 10, ST. JOSEPH’S 6: Ryan Fahy had three hits and drove in the Cardinals’ first three runs as St. John Fisher (2-4) jumped out to a big lead in a win over the Monks (2-2) at Winter Haven, Florida.

Joey Murphy had two RBI and a run scored for St. Joseph’s, which trailed 10-2 after six innings.

SOFTBALL

BATES 6, NORTH CENTRAL (MINN.) 0: Kirsten Pelletier threw a no-hitter and struck out 11, and the Bobcats took advantage of a big first inning to defeat North Central (0-2) in their opener at Clermont, Florida.

Pelletier, Payton Buxton, Mary Collette, and Paige Ahlholm each had an RBI in the first as Bates jumped out to a 6-0 lead.

DOMINICAN (ILL.) 7, BATES 2: Cecelia Winters-McCarthy drove in two runs to help the Stars (5-1) beat the Bobcats (1-1) at Clermont, Florida.

Julia Panepinto and Andrea Russo each had two hits and one RBI for Bates in its second game Tuesday.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 22, UNE 6: Katherine Miller scored four goals, Eliza Denious and Kate Kelly each added three, and the Polar Bears (2-0) blew past the University of New England (1-1) at Brunswick.

Hannah Hirschfeld finished with two goals and three assists for the Polar Bears.

Korinne Bohunsky scored three goals for the Nor’easters.

BATES 18, BABSON 10: Teal Otley and Katie Allard each had four goals to lead the Bobcats (3-1) in a dominating victory over the Beavers (2-2) at Lewiston.

Allison Dewey, Annie Duke, and Camille Belletete each scored two goals for Bates, and Duke also added four assists.

