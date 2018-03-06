TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point scored 2:49 into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

It was Point’s third overtime goal of the season.

Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save as Brayden McNabb, right, and Columbus' Brandon Dubinsky look for a rebound during the second period Tuesday night in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus won 4-1. Associated Press/Jay LaPrete Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Yanni Gourde scored twice and finished with three points for the Lightning, who reached overtime for the sixth consecutive game. J.T. Miller added his 15th of the season, his second with the Lightning.

Nick Bjugstad recorded his first career hat trick and Aleksander Barkov finished with three assists for the Panthers.

Florida erased a two-goal deficit to start the third on goals from Bjugstad, which came on the opening shift of the period, and a power-play goal by Vincent Trocheck at 5:25.

DEVILS 6, CANADIENS 4: Taylor Hall extended his point-scoring streak to 19 games, Travis Zajac scored two power-play goals and host New Jersey snapped a three-game skid.

Hall’s consecutive-points streak is the longest in the NHL this season. Hall, who had two assists, has recorded points in his last 26 appearances dating to Jan. 2. He missed three games before the All-Star break with a thumb injury during that span.

Stefan Noesen, Blake Coleman, Patrick Maroon and Brian Boyle also scored for the Devils. Keith Kinkaid made 29 saves.

Jacob de la Rose scored twice for the Canadiens, who had picked up at least one point in their previous seven games (3-0-4). Brendan Gallagher and Byron Froese had the other goals.

The Devils dominated the opening period, taking a 4-0 lead while outshooting the Canadiens 17-5.

Noesen got the Devils rolling, deflecting Will Butcher’s point shot past Charlie Lindgren at 8:25. New Jersey then broke it open with three goals in a span of 3:15 late in the period.

JETS 3, RANGERS 0: Patrik Laine got his fourth hat trick and set a career high with his 38th goal, lifting Winnipeg to a win at New York.

Laine has at least a point in nine straight games (13 goals, six assists) and has scored multiple goals in four of his past five contests.

Steve Mason made 31 saves as the Jets extended their winning streak to three.

Henrik Lundqvist made his 798th career appearance and stopped 31 shots as the Rangers lost for the first time in four games. Lundqvist made 50 saves in each of his previous two games.

BLUE JACKETS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1: Joonas Korpisalo stopped 37 shots, Artemi Panarin and Pierre Luc-Dubois each had a goal and two assists, and Columbus beat visiting Vegas.

Zach Werenski and Ian Cole also scored for the Blue Jackets, winners of two straight and 4 of 6.

The victory over the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights helped Columbus hold onto the second wild card in the Eastern Division with 15 games remaining.

Marc-Andre Fleury – a Blue Jackets-killer in the playoffs last year for Pittsburgh – had 17 saves for the Golden Knights, who have lost 4 of 5.

Korpisalo was solid standing in for ill starter Sergei Bobrovsky as Vegas outshot Columbus 38-21 in a tight-checking game that reflected the urgency for the Blue Jackets, who are in a tight race with Florida and Carolina for the final wild card.

NOTES

CANUCKS: Forward Brock Boeser will likely miss the remainder of the NHL season after the team said he will be out 4 to 6 weeks with a back injury.

Boeser left Rogers Arena on a stretcher and was taken to a hospital after a collision in the Canucks’ 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders on Monday.

JONATHAN CHEECHOO has retired from hockey after playing seven NHL seasons and finishing with four years in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.

Cheechoo announced his retirement through the San Jose Sharks. He played six seasons with the Sharks, including 2005-06 when he won the Rocket Richard Trophy for leading the league with 56 goals.

