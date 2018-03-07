Maine game wardens recovered the body of a Greenville man from Moosehead Lake on Wednesday, after family members said he never arrived home after leaving a local restaurant the night before on his snowmobile.

The body of Matthew Dubien, 46, was found in open water near Harfords Point, according to Cpl. John MacDonald.

It is the sixth snowmobiling-related fatality this season, he said.

Most recently, a father and son were killed in a snowmobile crash in Hermon last month.

Many lakes are starting to thaw and show open areas of water, MacDonald said. He said anyone on waterways should be certain of ice conditions and watch for pressure ridges.

An investigation is underway to determine factors that may have contributed to Dubien’s death, MacDonald said.

Dubien left a local restaurant at about 11 p.m. His family called the game wardens Wednesday morning when they realized he never made it home.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.