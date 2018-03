Biddeford forward Colin Lavigne, Cheverus defenseman Mike Hatch, Falmouth forward Theo Hembre, Portland/Deering defenseman Cam King and Thornton Academy forward Chandler Bilodeau are among eight semifinalists for the Travis Roy Award, given to the best senior high school hockey player in Class A.

The semifinalists include three players from North teams: defenseman Ryan Bossie of Lewiston, forward Mack Pelletier of St. Dominic and forward Cole Lockhart of Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale.

