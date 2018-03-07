Congdon’s Doughnuts in Wells is expanding its food truck park this spring with as many as 10 trucks each evening, a beer garden and patio.

Congdon’s After Dark began last year with three trucks, including its own, parking outside the well-known breakfast and lunch spot after it closed for the day.

This year, the park will be open on weekends starting in May and nightly starting in mid-June with trucks serving everything from seafood and steak subs to falafel and gelato, according to a press release from Congdon’s.

A beer garden will serve two beers made with Congdon’s pastries – honey dip doughnuts and maple bacon fritters – in collaboration with Barreled Souls Brewing Co. in Saco.

The park will also have activities and theme nights.

“Everyone loved the food trucks we brought in last year and we’re so excited to expand and diversify the options this year,” Congdon’s owner Gary Leech said in the press release. “The new beer garden, with our own beers, will be a great addition as well. We can’t wait for the season to start!”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.