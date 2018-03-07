An elderly man died Wednesday night in a fire at his Gorham mobile home, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCausland said the 82-year-old man will not be identified until investigators can notify his family.

“Firefighters were able to get inside the home to rescue him, but they were unable to revive him,” McCausland said.

The fire at 5 Patio Park Lane in Gorham was reported around 6:15 p.m. Several neighboring fire departments responded and brought the fire under control by 7 p.m.

McCausland said an investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office is working with Gorham firefighters to determine the cause.

Gorham’s Deputy Fire Chief Ken Fickett said the fire appears to have started on the kitchen stove. Firefighters found the man in the mobile home’s bathroom.

The home, which is located in a mobile home park, was destroyed.

