Re: “Our View: U.S. election security should be top priority” (March 2):

Oh, the hypocrisy.

The editors are worried about Russian intrusion in our election process. I get that.

Just for laughs and giggles, would you explain to me, one more time, why showing a picture ID is so disenfranchising that you would not allow it as part of the election process?

Kurt Christiansen

Windham

