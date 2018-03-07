DENVER — Kevin Love has received more than 4,000 messages since opening up about his struggles with mental health issues.

“Overwhelming is a good word to use,” the Cleveland Cavaliers’ forward said Wednesday after the morning shootaround before a game against the Nuggets. “I’m trying to read through all the emails and all the texts and respond to everybody in the right way.”

Love considered it therapeutic to write his essay for The Player’s Tribune in which he addressed such things as his panic attack during a game this season and how he’s spent most of his life afraid to accept there was something wrong with him.

Although, it was daunting to release his story to the world.

“It did take me a while (to write). I didn’t know if I was going to address it potentially in the summer, but I’m glad I did it now,” said Love, a five-time All-Star who’s currently sidelined by a broken hand. “Everybody is going through something. Everybody has things that you can’t see, you can’t touch, that they’re walking with every day. … We need to beat down that stigma about mental health and be able to come out and talk things out.”

Love thanked Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan for recently acknowledging his bouts of depression. It gave Love the courage to tell his tale.

“I want to continue to push that message,” Love said. “There’s a lot of work to be done. I’m glad this is out there and glad I can help.”

He’s got the support of teammate LeBron James.

“When people that are dealing with the same situation, that’s in the same situation as Kev, it helps them out more than anybody – to not feel like they’re alone, because they’re not,” James said. “We, as athletes, are put on this pedestal, but we go through some of the same problems. We’re all human beings. All of us. I think it’s very enlightening for him to know that, and to see that.”

Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue said he hasn’t read Love’s essay yet, but that the team is there for Love.

“Whatever he needs,” Lue said. “We’re going to support him 100 percent.”

SPURS: Kawhi Leonard plans on returning this season and wants to remain with San Antonio for life, refuting reports of dissension with the star forward and the only franchise he has played for.

Leonard has missed all but nine games this season with right quadriceps tendinopathy.

Leonard made the remarks during an impromptu, four-minute press conference following practice. He will not travel with the team on its upcoming three-game trip, but said a return is imminent.

BULLS: Executive vice president John Paxson says the team will no longer rest Robin Lopez or Justin Holliday after receiving a reminder from the league about player rest and tanking.

Paxson said the league communicated with the team after the All-Star break about those two players and their diminishing roles. Lopez has missed the last six games and Holliday 5 of 6.

