KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Libby Pomerleau went 4 for 4 with a triple and three RBI to propel St. Joseph’s College to a 10-0 win over Penn State-New Kensington in a five-inning softball game Wednesday.

Melodie Bailey, Maizie Lee and Makayla Cooper each added a pair of hits as St. Joseph’s (1-5) pounded 15 hits.

Kate Whitney pitched four innings, allowing three hits and striking out six.

Earlier, St. Joseph’s was held to four hits in an 8-0 loss to Montclair State (4-1).

BATES 1, PENN STATE- BRANDYWINE 0: Julia Panepinto doubled home Caroline Bass in the fourth inning and Kirsten Pelletier pitched a two-hitter as the Bobcats (2-1) edged the Nittany Lions (1-2) in Clermont, Florida.

Later, Bates improved to 3-1 with a 9-1 win over Mitchell in six innings.

BASEBALL

WARTBURG 9, ST. JOSEPH’S 6: Greg Emanuelson and Ben Gravel each had two RBI as the Monks (2-3) fell to the Knights (5-1) at Auburndale, Florida.

St. Joseph’s scored in the bottom of the first on Anthony DiPrizio fielder’s choice, then fell behind 5-1 before Emanuelson’s two-run double in the sixth cut the deficit to 5-3.

Gravel doubled home two runs in the eighth.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BOSTON COLLEGE 91, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 87: Boston College’s turnaround season now includes the most successful Atlantic Coast Conference tournament the Eagles have had in 12 years.

Jerome Robinson made a pull-up jumper with 17 seconds left to break a tie, then forced a turnover on an inbounds play moments later, and Boston College advanced to the quarterfinals in Brooklyn.

Robinson scored 26 points and Ky Bowman had 24 for the 12th-seeded Eagles (19-14), who will face No. 4 seed Clemson in the quarterfinals at Barclays Center.

Just two seasons after his team was winless in ACC play, Coach Jim Christian has the Eagles headed for at least an NIT bid. They have already won more games in the ACC tournament than any BC team since 2006, when the Eagles lost the championship game to Duke in their first season in the conference.

The fifth-seeded Wolfpack (21-11) wiped out a double-digit deficit in the final 10 minutes and tied it five times down the stretch.

COLORADO 97, ARIZONA STATE 85: McKinley Wright IV had 20 points and 11 assists, and Colorado (17-14) damaged Arizona State’s NCAA tournament hopes with a victory over the Sun Devils (20-11) in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

MISSOURI: Highly touted freshman Michael Porter Jr. will return from back surgery to play in the Southeastern Conference tournament on Thursday, marking his first time in a game since the season opener.

Coach Cuonzo Martin announced the change in Porter’s status on Wednesday, a day before the fifth-seeded Tigers (20-11) open against either Georgia or Vanderbilt in the second round.

The 6-foot-10 Porter, the top prep prospect in the country last season, has been out since playing only two minutes in a season-opening win over Iowa State. He underwent surgery in November and was expected to miss the rest of the season.

KANSAS: Forward Udoka Azubuike sprained his left knee during a scrimmage this week, ruling him out of the Big 12 tournament and putting his availability for the NCAA tournament in question.

Jayhawks Coach Bill Self said Azubuike sprained his medial collateral ligament near the end of Tuesday’s practice. Azubuike was going for a rebound and a collision occurred under the basket, leaving the 7-footer with a “Grade 1” sprain.

The ninth-ranked Jayhawks (24-7) open the Big 12 tournament Thursday against the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State winner.

