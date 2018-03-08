An elderly man who died in a Wednesday night fire at his mobile home in Gorham has been identified as 82-year-old Gary D. Marshall, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Authorities had not identified Marshall Wednesday night pending notification of his family, but investigators were able to track down a relative in Illinois on Thursday.

Marshall lived at 5 Patio Park Lane, a mobile home park off Libby Avenue.

State and local fire investigators were trying to determine a cause, but said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Gorham’s Deputy Chief Kenneth Fickett said Marshall had been cooking on the kitchen stove, which is where the fire started before spreading to the rest of the home.

Firefighters entered the burning home and removed Marshall, whom they found in a bathroom, but were unable to revive him.

The fire, which was reported at 6:15 p.m., destroyed the mobile home.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.