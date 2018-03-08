NEW YORK — That galaxy far, far away keeps expanding. In the latest in a flurry of “Star Wars” spinoffs, the Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday that Jon Favreau will write and executive produce a live-action “Star Wars” series for the company’s planned streaming platform.

Disney is readying a streaming service to compete with Netflix, and it has signaled that “Star Wars” will be a major component. The not-yet-named service is planned to launch in late 2019.

“Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe,” Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm president, said in a statement.

