That “Bachelor” finale on Monday night sure was infuriating. So much so that the footage of Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. breaking up with his fiance Becca Kufrin — when she thought they were heading into a romantic weekend alone — has spurred fans to act.

An anonymous group of fans have bought one billboard in Los Angeles and one in Minnesota, where Becca is from, saying “Arie … Not Okay, Just Leave,” in reference to the way he lingered way too long after breaking her heart on camera. On Twitter, a Minnesota police department dared Arie “to drive fast through Shakopee, MN,” which neighbors Becca’s home town of Prior Lake, Minn. “See what happens.” (Arie is a former professional race car driver.)

Members of #TeamBecca have also Venmo’d her more than $6,000 in wine money. Becca said on Tuesday night’s “After the Final Rose” special that she plans to donate the money to cancer research. (Becca’s father passed away from brain cancer when she was a teenager.)

But the biggest act of solidarity for Kufrin comes from Rep. Drew Christensen, a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, who’s said he’s drafting a bill to ban Arie from the state. On Monday night, Christensen made his intentions known on Twitter:

If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota. #TheBachelor #PriorLakeLakers — Rep. Drew Christensen (@RepChristensen) March 6, 2018

His message got 20,000 retweets — and on Wednesday Christensen shared images of the bill, calling for “a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk Jr.”

Christensen told the Prior Lake American, a newspaper covering the Minneapolis exurbs, that his bill is tongue-in-cheek and likely unconstitutional, but that he will keep his word and introduce it anyway. “I have a feeling it won’t pass, but it’s a fun bill. I think it is a good lesson in civic engagement.”

Christensen has also sent Becca, who will be ABC’s next “Bachelorette,” a sort of political date card — an invitation to the State of the State Address next Wednesday. Will you accept this rose of an opportunity, Becca?

