Bipartisan proposals to address gun violence and school safety keep piling up in the U.S. Senate, but there are no plans to vote on them.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Thursday became the latest to offer a measure responding to last month’s attack at a Florida high school that killed 17. Their plan would let federal courts temporarily take guns away from people found to be at risk to themselves or others.

There was ample indication that the accused Florida gunman, Nicolas Cruz, intended to commit violence with firearms, they said.

“We tell our citizens, if you see something, say something,” Graham said at a news conference in Washington. “Shouldn’t it be incumbent on our government to do something?”

The measure adds to the list of proposals introduced since the Feb. 14 shooting, most of them modest measures because of opposition from the National Rifle Association that holds sway over majority-party Republicans and some Senate Democrats on the ballot in November.

President Trump last week whipsawed lawmakers by embracing tough gun controls, including raising the minimum purchase age for a rifle to 21, only to back down after a dinner meeting with the NRA’s top lobbyist.

Still, the president expressed optimism Thursday at the White House on passing some form of legislation such as broadening the background check requirement for gun buyers.

“Background checks are moving along in Congress,” Trump said while adding, “It’s never that easy” to pass such measures.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters last week that most Republicans in the chamber want progress on “school safety” measures they can agree on, but he didn’t commit to providing floor time. He said nothing about the issue Tuesday after Senate Republicans met privately to discuss the chamber’s agenda.

A two-week Senate recess begins March 24, and there are no plans before then to hold a debate on guns in the chamber. McConnell’s press secretary, David Popp, said Thursday that before then, the Senate will consider bills to revise banking regulation and combat sex trafficking, vote on a broad government spending bill and perhaps confirm one or two Trump administration nominations.

The House is planning a debate as early as next week only on a narrow bill providing grants to train law enforcement and school staff to spot warning signs of school violence and intervene.

That means it’s all but certain that a planned “March for Our Lives” rally in Washington on March 24, organized in part by student survivors of the Parkland, Florida, attack, will occur without real action in Congress on gun laws.

