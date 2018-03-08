A 100-year-old golf club in Parsonsfield was destroyed by fire overnight.

The fire was reported late Wednesday night at Province Lake Golf in the western York County town. Fire departments from both Maine and New Hampshire responded to fight the blaze.

A photo posted on Facebook by the Wakefield, New Hampshire, fire department showed buildings at Province Lake Golf fully engulfed in flames.

There were no reports of injuries, according to New Hampshire television station WMUR.

The golf course was opened in 1918 by Joseph Emery and his friends and business associates. Emery, a native of Dover, New Hampshire, served as president of Lord & Taylor in New York City, according to the golf course website.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.