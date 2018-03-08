Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been staying with a foster family in Readfield but who has been reported missing and was last seen Feb. 27.
Heavenlee Benjamin was described by authorities as black, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, according to a post on the Maine State Police’s social media page. She has short hair and often wears long, braided extensions. In photographs, she appears to have a medium build.
Police think Benjamin left her home on her own accord, as she has done in the past, according to Sgt. Blaine Bronson, of the Maine State Police. But investigators now are seeking help from the public because it has been a week since she contacted her foster family, Bronson said.
Bronson was able to divulge few details about the circumstances of Benjamin’s disappearance, citing the fact that there’s an ongoing investigation.
Bethany Murphy, a Readfield woman who said she is a relative of Benjamin’s foster family, also has been trying to spread the word that Benjamin is missing.
In a series of Facebook messages, Murphy declined to provide much information about the girl, because of the investigation; but she said Benjamin is “very quiet,” has been attending Maranacook Community High School, and also has spent “a lot of time” at the Readfield Community Library.
Police asked anyone with information about Benjamin to call 624-7076 and leave a message for Trooper Blake Conrad.
