A 14-vehicle crash shut down all northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike for about 45 minutes Thursday night between Exit 32 in Biddeford and Exit 36 in Saco.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the icy road, causing a chain reaction that damaged another tractor trailer and 11 cars, said Maine State Police Cpl. Duane Doughty. The only vehicle that did not have to be towed was a pickup truck.

First responders work Thursday night at the scene of the crash on the Maine Turnpike. Still image from video by News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ)

Doughty attributed the pileup to drivers going too fast on icy pavement. The speed limit had been lowered to 45 mph at the time.

No injuries were reported, Doughty said.

The Maine Turnpike Authority said the crash was reported around 7:44 p.m.

