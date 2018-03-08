KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Libby Pomerleau had three hits and Kaylee Burns added two for St. Joseph’s College, which scored three runs in the first inning and held on for a 3-2 victory against Bluffton in a nonconference softball game Thursday.

It was the second game of the day for the Monks (2-6), who opened in the morning with an 11-2 loss to Emerson.

Pomerleau singled in the first inning and advanced to second on a throwing error. Melodie Bailey singled up the middle for the first run and Burns doubled in the second. Maizie Lee added an RBI single to make it 3-0.

Bluffton (2-6), from Ohio, scored its runs in the fourth, including Caylin Morstadt’s RBI single.

In the first game, also at Kissimmee, Marisa DeFranco had four hits and two RBI, and Alena Jones added three hits with two RBI for the Lions (5-0), who used an eight-run fifth inning to pull away for an 11-2 victory.

Meghan Elliott drove in a run with a double and Bailey singled in another as the Monks took a 2-1 lead in the first.

BATES WINS TWICE: Payton Buxton hit a home run and RBI single, and Andrea Russo added two hits with a run as the Bobcats (5-1) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to edge New England College (2-7) 5-4 in their second game of the day at Clermont, Florida.

In the first game, Kirsten Pelletier tossed a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk as the Bobcats rallied to edge Bridgewater State, 3-1.

SKIING

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Three former Maine high school standouts made strong showings on the second day of the NCAA championships at Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Braden Becker, a Williams College junior from Yarmouth, and Sam Wood, a Middlebury junior from Harpswell, placed 15th and 16th in the men’s 10K classical race. Becker finished in 29 minutes, 4.8 seconds, and Wood came in at 29:05.9. Both finished just behind Zane Fields of Colby, who was 14th in 28:59.8.

In the women’s 5K classical race, Bates sophomore Kaelyn Woods of New Gloucester took 25th place in 16:45.9.

MEN’S LACROSSE

WENTWORTH 19, ST. JOSEPH’S 13: The Cardinals (2-0) held a 5-4 lead after the first quarter, then used a 9-1 run to pull away from the Monks (1-3) at Davenport, Florida.

