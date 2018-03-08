FORT MYERS, Fla. — Eduardo Nunez is expected to be the opening-day second baseman for the Boston Red Sox while Dustin Pedroia recovers from offseason knee surgery.

“He’s a guy that he can play a lot of positions, but we know the situation we’re in and we know where Dustin is,” Manager Alex Cora said Thursday. “It looks that way.”

Nunez would be the first player other than Pedroia to start a Boston opener at second since Mark Loretta in 2006. Pedroia made his major league debut Aug. 22 that year.

Pedroia had left knee surgery on Oct. 25 in which Dr. Riley Williams III restored cartilage, and the Red Sox said then he was expected to miss at least the first month of the season.

Nunez was an All-Star with San Francisco in 2016 and was acquired by the Red Sox last July 26 for a pair of minor leaguers. He hit .321 with eight homers, 23 runs and 27 RBI in 38 games for Boston but was slowed when he bruised his right knee on Sept. 9.

His only regular-season appearance after that was on Sept. 25, when he aggravated the injury and was removed in the third inning. He started the Division Series opener against Houston but reinjured the knee while running out a ground ball.

A veteran of eight seasons that included time with the New York Yankees and Minnesota, Nunez became a free agent after the World Series but stayed with the Red Sox for a deal that pays him $4 million this year and includes a $4 million player option in 2019.

Nunez made his exhibition season debut Thursday, going 0 for 2 against Tampa Bay and playing four innings of defense. He is expected to play second base Saturday against the Twins and be the designated hitter Sunday against Baltimore.

“He’s a full go now,” Cora said.

The Red Sox and Rays played to a 6-6 tie. J.D. Martinez had three hits, including an RBI double, for the Red Sox.

ASTROS: Houston renewed the contract of shortstop Carlos Correa for the second straight year and also renewed third baseman Alex Bregman.

Correa was given a $1 million salary by the World Series champions. He earned the $535,000 major league minimum last year, when he was a first-time All-Star and hit .315 with 24 homers and 84 RBI in 109 games.

Bregman was renewed at $599,000, up from $539,400 last year. He hit .284 with 19 homers and 71 RBI.

ROYALS: Kansas City agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Ricky Nolasco that includes an invitation to its major league camp.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.