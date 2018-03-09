They haven’t met yet this season, but the Greely and Old Town/Orono boys’ hockey teams have quite a lot in common.

Both are top-seeded squads with dynamic offenses and plenty of young talent. Both suffered one-goal losses in last year’s regional finals, but rebounded this season to advance to the Class B state championship.

Greely High's Jake MacDonald, right, scored 45 points this season, including the winning goal against Cape Elizabeth Tuesday in the Class B South regional final.

South regional champion Greely (17-2-1) and North champion Old Town (19-1) will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

Without much overlap in the teams’ schedules, a lot of questions surround their matchup. There is, however, one thing of which both coaches are certain:

“It won’t be a cake walk for either team,” Old Town Coach Denis Collins said. “I expect a very good game.”

Old Town and Greely are similar on paper. Old Town averages more than six goals a game while Greely averages more than five.

On defense, both teams have allowed, on average, fewer than two goals a game. Greely goalkeeper Karsten Bourgoine had a .915 save percentage during the regular season while Kohle Parker had a .904 save percentage for the Black Bears.

“We don’t have quite the same offensive numbers as they do, but we’ve been a pretty strong attacking team as well,” said Greely Coach Barry Mothes. “It looks to me like you’re going to have two of the stronger offensive teams in the league. I think the game is going to turn on who plays better defense.”

Leading Greely up front is a trio of sophomore forwards: Matt Kramlich (49 points), Jake MacDonald (45 points) and Andy Moore (32 points). MacDonald scored the game-winner in the Rangers’ 3-2 South final victory over No. 2 Cape Elizabeth, and he has accounted for four of the team’s seven playoff goals.

Old Town has a bit more balance on offense, with nine players scoring 20 or more points for the Black Bears (compared to four for Greely), and six players contributing goals in their 6-1 North regional final win over No. 3 Presque Isle. Sophomore Tyler McCannell (38 points) leads the Black Bears in scoring with 25 goals while senior Jacob Dubay leads them in points with 44, including a team-high 26 assists.

However, Old Town will be without one of its top scorers, sophomore Sam Henderson (32 points). Henderson was barred from playing Saturday by the Maine Principals Association for a hit from behind in Tuesday’s North final that sent Presque Isle junior Riley Kinney to the hospital. Collins said the incident was an accident.

“The kid turned and fell, and our kid was in the vicinity and couldn’t stop,” Collins said. “That’s going to put a little damper on our style. (Henderson) probably was our second-fastest player on the team.”

The only common opponent Greely and Old Town faced was Camden Hills, which Old Town swept during the regular season by scores of 9-1 on Dec. 27 and 5-3 on Feb. 19. Greely beat Camden, 8-2, on Feb. 17.

Last season, Old Town lost to the eventual state champion Waterville in the North championship, and Greely fell to York 3-2 in overtime of the South final.

A South team hasn’t won a Class B final in five years. The last one to do so was Greely, which – as a school – is looking for its sixth state title this winter after winning girls’ and boys’ basketball, girls’ and boys’ indoor track, and girls’ hockey championships.

Greely has three boys’ hockey state titles, including back-to-back championships in 2012-13. Old Town hasn’t won a state championship in 25 years, when it won its only two titles back-to-back in 1992-1993.

“We’re just planning to get back to Lewiston and take it one shift at a time,” Mothes said. “We’ll see how it shakes out.”

