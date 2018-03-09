Taking on the two-time defending Class A champion in the state final might seem like a daunting task for a program that hasn’t won the crown in eight years.

But Biddeford High boys’ hockey team doesn’t get rattled by much, as it proved throughout its playoff run in the Class A South regional.

Freshman Nick McSorley leads Class A South champion Biddeford with 39 points (21 goals, 18 assists). The Tigers meet Lewiston Saturday night in the state title game.(Photo by Derek Davis/Staff photographer) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Tigers (15-6) have clawed their way back into all three of their postseason games – including overtime victories in the regional semifinals and final.

They’ll face their toughest challenge yet against Lewiston (18-2), a team that swept them during the regular season. The championship game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

The Blue Devils have won 22 state championships overall. Biddeford has won four state championships, the most recent in 2010.

“We’ve talked all year about being able to come out with hard hats, get after it and have a lot of grit in our game,” said Biddeford Coach Jason Tremblay. “We’re going to try to give ourselves a shot in the third, and we’ll take that shot.”

Five of Biddeford’s games have been decided in overtime, with the Tigers coming out on top in four of them. The only exception was on Dec. 30, when Lewiston edged Biddeford, 5-4.

“You can’t ignore the fact that you’ve played them twice and had some success, but the reality of it is that it’s a playoff game,” said Lewiston Coach Jamie Belleau. “The record and prior success goes out the window.”

Biddeford has been on a roll since falling to Lewiston, 5-2, in its regular season finale. Down 3-2 late in the second period of the regional quarterfinal against No. 6 South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete on Feb. 27, the Tigers scored four unanswered goals for the 6-3 victory.

When No. 2 Falmouth rallied from a two-goal deficit late in the third period to take the regional semifinal game into overtime on March 3, Biddeford scored the game-winner despite the momentum shift.

And when top-seeded Cheverus – a team that had also beaten Biddeford twice in the regular season – took the lead with 1:12 left in Tuesday’s regional championship, the Tigers scored 40 seconds later before winning the South title in double overtime.

“They’re a loose bunch,” Tremblay said with a chuckle. “They’re not showing a lot of nerves, which is good.”

Biddeford’s ability to perform under pressure is even more impressive given that two of its top three scorers are freshmen. Freshman Nick McSorley leads the team with 39 points (21 goals, 18 assists). Senior Logan Magnant is next with 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) and freshman Trevor Ouellette has 24 (12 goals, 12 assists).

Liam Turner, Trenton Ouellette, Chase Locke, Evan Paquette and Colin Lavigne – a Travis Roy award semifinalist – anchor the Tigers’ defense in front of goalkeeper Owen Sullivan, who has a .922 save percentage.

Lewiston is also battle-tested. After letting an early 1-0 lead slip away late in Tuesday’s North final against rival St. Dominic, the Blue Devils won 2-1 with a goal 1:28 into overtime.

Leading the Blue Devils’ offense are Alex Robert (44 points), Sam Frechette (26 points) and Jack Leblond (22 points). Ryan Bossie – a Travis Roy semifinalist – anchors the defense in front of goalkeeper Conrad Albert. Albert has 40 postseason saves and allowed just three goals in two games after splitting time with Jacob Smith during the regular season.

“We’re going to have to execute our game plan, keep our composure and keep moving our feet,” Belleau said. “If we do those things, it usually results in success, but they’re a tough opponent to play right now. That’s the way it should be.”

Taylor Vortherms can be contacted at 791-6417 or

[email protected]

Twitter: TaylorVortherms

