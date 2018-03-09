Maine’s top spellers will compete Saturday for the right to represent the state at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

The spelling bee takes place on Saturday, March 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Hannaford Hall on the USM Portland Campus. Hannaford Hall is on the first floor of the Abromson Community Education Center, 88 Bedford St., Portland.

Admission and parking in the attached garage are free. Enter the parking garage on Surrenden Street.

EVENT INFORMATION

The Maine State Spelling Bee is sponsored by Dead River Company

Note: Lincoln County’s Champion is Issac Wyer of the Great Salt By Community School (picture unavailable).

