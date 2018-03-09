The snow has moved out but thousands of Mainers are still without power this morning, including in Cape Elizabeth and in South Bristol, where schools had to be canceled for a second consecutive day.

Central Maine Power was reporting slightly more than 10,000 customers without electricity as of noon Friday. The majority of those were in York County and Lincoln County. Emera Maine reported only a handful of outages by noon.

A powerful late-winter storm that began Wednesday and continued through most of the day Thursday dumped more than a foot of heavy, sticky snow on most areas of Maine. That combined with gusty winds in some locations to create hazardous travel conditions and the potential for widespread outages.

The storm contributed to many accidents, including a 14-car pileup on Interstate 95 northbound between Biddeford and Saco on Thursday evening.

The highest measured snow total was in Hartford, which saw 21 inches. Sanford was next at 19 inches but most communities in southern and central had at least a foot.

Most schools and government offices reopened Friday.

This story will be updated

