The U.S. economy added about 313,000 jobs in February, far ahead of expectations according to Friday’s employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economists said the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent. Average hourly pay grew by 2.6 percent from this time last year.

The new year brought the first significant wage increase in months, said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at BankRate.com, a financial services firm in New York, and that trend is expected to continue as the labor market keeps tightening and more employers find themselves competing for workers.

“We should expect longer-term wage growth with the unemployment rate as low as it is,” Hamrick said. “We also keep adding a healthy number of jobs on a monthly basis, and that doesn’t look like it will end any time soon.”

Another report from the private sector, released Wednesday, estimated American companies added 235,000 positions in February, according to data from ADP and Moody’s Analytics.

These numbers build on a strong two months for the country, which saw 200,000 new jobs in January, per government figures, and a jobless rate that fell to an 18-year low. Eighteen states lifted their minimum wages in January including Ohio, Florida, Washington and Maine.

But the share of Americans who are either working or looking for jobs last month fell to a dismal 62.7 percent — a steep drop from 66.2 percent in Feb. 2008.

Economists point out that Baby Boomers are retiring faster than young people are entering the workforce to replace them, but they still don’t know why so many workers appear to be stuck on the sidelines. Some blame the opioid epidemic, which, studies show, has knocked a chunk of potential hires out of the workforce.

One alarming example: the number of truck drivers, commercial pilots, railroad operators and pipeline workers who failed drug tests in 2017 has spiked 77 percent since 2006, according to federal data.

Brian Krenke, president of KI Inc, a furniture maker in Green Bay, Wisc., said his firm has raised wages and expanded its recruiting efforts into high schools but still struggles to fill vacancies.

“In the next 90 days, we need to identify and train 390 employees to do skilled positions,” Krenke said. “But individuals are failing drug tests and that, combined with low unemployment, makes it hard to find people.”

Economist Heidi Hartmann, president of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, said the rising price of childcare, combined with a decade of slow wage growth, keeps some workers from seeking jobs.

“If they can’t afford childcare, they’re not going to work,” she said. “If they can’t make enough to pay for a car or the bus fare, they’re not going to work.”

