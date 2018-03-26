DETROIT — A federal judge has ruled in favor of the government in a dispute over ownership of two antique lighthouse lenses – including one in Maine – worth at least $600,000.

Related Headlines Federal lawsuit seeks return of long-lost lens to Spring Point lighthouse

The decision means Steve Gronow of Howell, Michigan, must surrender the lenses. He calls it a “huge disappointment.”

The government sued Gronow, saying he had no right to lenses from the Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse in South Portland, Maine, and the Belle Isle lighthouse in Detroit.

The Coast Guard says it’s still the owner of the lenses. The Maine lighthouse was automated around 1960, and the Detroit lighthouse was replaced in 1930. Gronow bought one lens from an eBay seller and the other from the Henry County Historical Society in Indiana.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith said Monday that the government never gave up ownership, even if the lenses changed hands over the years.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.