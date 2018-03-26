Central Maine Medical Center

Josiah Lawrence Duval, born Feb. 15 to Jason and Katelyn Duval of Poland. Grandparents are Daniel and Rebecca Mosley of Norway and Scott and Valerie Duval of Wilton. Great-grandparents are Lawrence and Louise Duval of Jay.

Maine Medical Center

Alice Gloria Walsh, born Jan. 30 to Rebecca Dean and Stephen Walsh of Hollis Center. Grandparents are Peggy Dean and Peter Dean of Gorham, Carol Esty and Harold Esty of Standish, and Debora Walsh and Stephen Walsh of Hollis Center. Great-grandmother is Pauline Hambelton of Charleston, South Carolina.

Mid Coast Hospital

Kinsley Lee Cagle, born Feb. 9 to Steven Christopher Cagle and Jessica Lynn (Williams) Brillant of Whitefield. Grandparents are Dale and Tammy Williams of Readfield, Debby Emmons of Augusta, and Rebecca Cagle and Steve Sanders, both of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Great-grandparents are Sandra and Dewayne Cunningham of Gardiner.

Layla Shea Adams, born March 2 to Zachery Alan Adams and Melanie Lynn Zimmerman of Rockland. Grandparents are Cindy Chapman and Daryl Zimmerman of Nobleboro; Robin Adams of Diamond Springs, California; and Arnold Adams Jr. of North Haven.

Matthew Dwight Leighton, born March 7 to David G. Leighton and Hannah G. Enoch of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Jennifer Enoch of Wiscasset, Jeb Enoch of Brunswick, and Candy Leighton and Marilyn Thibodeau of Gorham. Great-grandparents are June and Dwight Watson of Livermore Falls.

Jade Jardim Biggs, born March 11 to Kurtis Biggs and Ashley Jardim of Augusta. Grandparents are Connie and Orlando Jardim of Indian Harbor Beach, Florida, and Nancy and John Biggs of Augusta.

Harper Louise Maguire, born March 13 to David Marshall and Leigh Reilly Maguire of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Rick and Barbara Reilly of Topsham and Richard and Martha Maguire of Yarmouth. Great-grandparent is Joy Baldwin of Brunswick.

Vaida Elliette Lafrance, born March 15 to Brian Michael and Abbey Marie Lafrance of Topsham. Grandparents are Robert and Paulette Lafrance of Berlin, New Hampshire; Scott Hodgman of Berlin, New Hampshire; and the late Beverly Hodgman.

Sierra Jean Shean, born March 18 to Joshua Grant and Amanda Lee (Swinton) Shean of Brunswick. Grandparents are Gary and Nancy Swinton of Durham and Leonard and Anita Shean of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Leonard and Natalie Shean of Yarmouth.

Jacob Brian Woods, born March 20 to Brian Steven and Jessica Marie (Corrow) Woods of Lisbon Falls. Grandparents are Woodrow and Angie Woods and Gregory Corrow, all of Lisbon Falls, and Darlene Carrow of St. Agatha. Great-grandparents are Gregory and Ellen Corrow of Caribou, Marguerite Moras of Livermore and Jeannette Libby of Auburn.

