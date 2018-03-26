Eliot police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who entered a gas station and convenience store last week and stole several bottles of liquor before slipping and falling on the floor.

A statement posted on the police department’s Facebook page said a white male waited outside the Circle K gas station and convenience store, at 162 Harold L. Dow Highway, during the early morning hours of March 20. He entered the store when the clerk went to the rear of the business.

Eliot police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who stole liquor from the Circle K gas station and convenience store on March 20. Photo courtesy of Eliot Police Department

The man, whose face was covered, entered the store around 2:20 a.m. wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and pink gloves. Once the clerk was not visible, he stole several bottles of alcohol.

“The suspect dropped one bottle on the floor and slipped while attempting to flee,” Eliot police said in the Facebook post. “If anyone has information about this ‘slipping suspect,’ please contact Officer Bill Kelloway at the Eliot Police Department, at 439-1179, or [email protected]”

Police, who said the man did make off with several bottles of liquor, have posted several surveillance images of his theft and clumsy escape on the department’s Facebook page.

