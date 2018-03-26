WELLS

Audubon offering lecture titled ‘Of Mallards and Men’

York County Audubon will hold the talk “Of Mallards and Men: The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918” by birder and University of New Hampshire history professor Dr. Kurk Dorsey at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wells Reserve, 342 Laudholm Road.

The event celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Library will show teenagers ways to use old vinyl records

The Wells Public Library will host the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

• “Teen Craft: Record Bowls” at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday will show how to make bowls out of old vinyl records.

• Adult Conversational French Language Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.

• Fiber Arts Group will meet at 10 a.m. Friday.

• Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club will meet at 3 p.m. Friday.

BIDDEFORD

Medical center offers class on CPR for infants, toddlers

Southern Maine Health Care will offer a “Safe Baby – Infant Safety & Infant/Toddler CPR” class from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at SMHC Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive. The seminar costs $20 per person and $35 per couple. Registration is required by calling 283-7350.

WISCASSET

Journalist will highlight changes for Saudi women

Jefferson author Kay Hardy Campbell will give the free talk “Saudi Women: Change and Challenge,” to be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Wiscasset Public Library, 21 High St.

Campbell, a writer and journalist who lived in Saudi Arabia from 1978 to 1985, will offer her perspective on current changes facing Saudi women, including a recent government ruling that will officially permit women to drive starting this June.

For more details, call Tania Hayes at 882-7069.

KENNEBUNK

Museum talk, guided tour offer look at early radios

The Brick Store Museum, 117 Main St., will host the talk “Early Radios” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

John Nowacki and Alex Mendelssohn, collectors and curators of the “Golden Age of Radio” exhibit, will lead a guided tour and discuss early radios.

The event is free for members, and $5 for general admission. Refreshments will be served.

For more details, call 985-4802 or visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

