Uncertain times right now, would you agree?

Are you OK with undermining American leadership? Me neither. I’ve asked some Democrats running for office: “Who is there to carry a compelling vision for the country? What is that vision?” Good questions, they say. Not many answers.

For me, Conor Lamb articulated a beautiful vision for all Democratic candidates this year and into the future.

He’s a Marine. “We followed what I learned in the Marines: Leave no one behind. We went everywhere, we talked to everyone, we invited everyone in.”

That is the clear message I’ve been waiting for. “We Leave No One Behind!” Short. Powerful. To the point. Truthful.

The millions who have served will understand this belief going into the coming battles. Democrats – tell it like it is.

Tell it like Conor Lamb: We Leave No One Behind!

Douglas Posson

Rockport

