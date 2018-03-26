Relievers Marcus Walden and Bobby Poyner appear to be surprise additions to the Boston Red Sox, as the team’s Opening-Day roster seems settled.

Boston sent two other bullpen candidates, Brandon Workman and Justin Haley, to the minors on Monday, paving the path for Walden and Poyner, both nonroster invitees to major league camp. Both will have to be added to the 40-man roster. Currently, Boston has room for only one more player, so another move is expected.

Reliever Bobby Poyner appears to have locked up one of the final two spots in the Red Sox bullpen after Brandon Workman and Justin Haley were demoted. Associated Press/John Minchillo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Also on Monday, the Red Sox placed starters Drew Pomeranz (forearm), Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) and Steven Wright (knee) on the disabled list, as expected. Manager Alex Cora announced the rest of his starting rotation. Following Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello will be Hector Velazquez and Brian Johnson.

Walden, 29, has been a minor league journeyman since he was drafted by the Blue Jays in 2007. He has yet to appear in the majors. Walden pitched for Triple-A Pawtucket last year (3.92 ERA in 29 games, 15 starts), and was strong in spring training (0.69 ERA in 13 innings).

Poyner, 25, will be the only left-hander in the bullpen. A 14th-round draft pick out of the University of Florida, Poyner moved through the minors quickly and ended in Portland last year (0.94 in 381/3 innings). He also was solid this spring (0.87 in 101/3 innings).

The duo joins Craig Kimbrel, Carson Smith, Matt Barnes, Heath Hembree and Joe Kelly.

Austin Maddox is still on the roster but has been slowed by injury. He did not pitch in a major league spring training game. Tyler Thornburg, still recovering from shoulder surgery, will also go on the DL.

The rest of the roster was determined once infielder Deven Marrero was traded to Arizona on Saturday, and first baseman Sam Travis was sent to Pawtucket on Sunday.

That leaves catchers Christian Vazquez, Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart, infielders Hanley Ramirez, Mitch Moreland, Eduardo Nunez, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Brock Holt, and outfielders Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

Infielders Dustin Pedroia (knee) and Marco Hernandez (shoulder) will start the season on the disabled list.

YANKEES: Oft-injured first baseman Greg Bird will have surgery to remove a small broken spur on the outside of his right ankle and will be sidelined until late May.

Tyler Austin, who had been slated to start in Triple-A, could see time at first in Bird’s absence. Neil Walker also could shift over from second base.

RANGERS: Bartolo Colon signed another minor league contract with Texas, which expects that the 44-year-old right-hander will start the fifth game of the season on April 2.

Colon went to spring training with a minor league contract and had a 3.00 ERA over 18 innings in five starts. The Rangers said when they cut him Saturday that they were working to negotiate a new deal. The initial deal would have paid him $1.75 million if he had been added to the 40-man roster.

GIANTS: Dusty Baker is re-joining the team as a special adviser, nearly 16 years after his departure as manager.

The 68-year-old Baker, who was fired as manager of the Nationals after last season, will advise CEO Larry Baer, working in both the baseball and business operations of the club.

Baker managed San Francisco from 1993-2002.

BREWERS: Yovani Gallardo was released by Milwaukee, which owes the 32-year-old right-hander $483,871 in termination pay rather than his $2 million salary.

PAYROLLS: The Yankees are on track to open the season this week with baseball’s seventh-highest payroll, their lowest ranking since 1992, according to projections by The Associated Press.

The Red Sox will top the major leagues at about $223 million, ending the Dodgers’ four-year run as the top spender. San Francisco will be second at around $203 million, with the Cubs set to be third at about $183 million.

The Dodgers and Nationals will each be at approximately $180 million, with the Angels at about $170 million. The Yankees will be at around $167 million – their lowest payroll since 2003.

