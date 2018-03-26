ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department is investigating the fall of a man from the back deck of the Time Out Pub.

The incident was reported to police at 12:34 a.m. Sunday.

The 30-year-old man from Old Town fell from the 17-foot-high deck and struck his head.

Rockland Police Sgt. Andrew Redden said the man was taken initially to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport and then transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The name of the injured man has yet to be released to the public until the department knows that all family members have been notified. The man’s condition was listed as critical at mid-morning Sunday, Redden said.

Officers have received conflicting accounts of what happened and have asked the public to assist. The department posted on its Facebook page that “If anyone has any pertinent information or was witness to this incident, we ask you contact Detective Alex Gaylor at 594-0316 ext. 253 or [email protected]”

This is the second incident in which a patron has fallen off the deck.

In June 2015, 25-year-old Mark Boynton of Rockland died from head injuries he suffered when he fell from the deck, which overlooks Rockland’s Harbor Park. It is also next door to the Rockland Police Station.

Boynton had been sitting on the rail talking to his friends when he fell.

Boynton’s estate filed a lawsuit against the pub in June 2016. The status of the case was not immediately known.

