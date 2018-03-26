COLLEGES

Colby pulls away to win over Thomas in baseball

Matt Treveloni drove in five runs to power Colby to a 7-2 victory over Thomas in a college baseball game at Auburndale, Florida, on Monday.

Treveloni’s two-run triple gave the Mules (2-3) a 3-0 lead in the third.

Thomas (2-9) cut into the deficit in the fourth, when Nicholas Cousins scored on an error and Hank Vinall followed with an RBI single.

Treveloni hit a three-run double to left center in the seventh, and Keenan Iuliano extended the lead in the eighth with a solo home run.

SOFTBALL: Danielle Szymkowiak singled home Emily Frajdofer in the bottom of the eighth to lift Buffalo State to a 7-6 win over Colby at Clermont, Florida.

The Bengals (1-7) scored three times in the seventh to force the extra inning.

In the Mules’ second game Monday, Loras College stole nine bases during a 13-run first inning and went on to a 20-3 victory.

Paige Hartnett had three hits, two RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases on the day for Colby (0-4).

GOLF

TIGER WOODS TOURNAMENT: Tiger Woods says he will play in his Washington-area tournament benefiting his foundation this summer. It would be his first appearance since 2015.

Woods has won the tournament twice since its inception in 2007. The tournament has no sponsor this time and will be called the National. It was most recently the Quicken Loans National.

The tournament this year is at TPC Potomac in Potomac, Maryland, June 25-July 1.

THE MASTERS: The tournament is assured its smallest field in 21 years with no more than 87 players after U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka notified Augusta National he would not be able to compete as he recovers from a wrist injury.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: South Florida native Sloane Stephens advanced to the quarterfinals at Key Biscayne by beating No. 3-ranked Garbine Muguruza in a matchup of 2017 Grand Slam champions, 6-3, 6-4.

Also advancing were three-time champions Venus Williams and Victoria Azarenka, as well as Angelique Kerber.

n On the men’s side, qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis, who upset Roger Federer in the second round, fell to Fernando Verdasco 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

AUTO RACING

TRUCK SERIES: John Hunter Nemechek staved off a bump from Kyle Benjamin in the final turn at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia to win a race that was postponed a day because of snow.

It was Nemechek’s first career victory at Martinsville, where he had finished second twice and third once.

Benjamin finished second despite leading 74 laps. Brett Moffitt was third and was followed by Grant Enfinger and Noh Gragson.

Nemechek took the lead on a late restart but had Benjamin closing in on him over the final laps. Benjamin waited until the final turn to use his bumper in an attempt to move Nemechek. But Nemechek hung on to his truck and won his sixth career race.

– Staff and news service report

