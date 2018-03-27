A Bangor man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to conspiring to grow, possess and distribute marijuana.

Jeremy Duguay, 34, entered the plea in federal court in Bangor.

Officials said Duguay conspired with others to grow the pot in an indoor facility in Frankfort beginning in October 2010. The facility was raided in May 2016 by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents and 400 marijuana plants, 295 marijuana root balls and material used to manufacture and process marijuana were seized. Duguay also had a gun on him when the facility was raided.

Duguay, who will be sentenced at a later date, faces up to 20 years in prison, three years to life on supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

In January, Nicholas Reynolds, 33, pleaded guilty to similar charges in the case.

