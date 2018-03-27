A pair of House Democrats wants the White House to release the results of an internal investigation into loans received by Jared Kushner’s family real estate firm.
Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., sent a letter to White Counsel Don McGahn on Tuesday requesting he provide documents concerning the more than $500 million in loans made last year to Kushner Cos. from Citigroup and Apollo Global Management.
The loans were made around the time that Kushner met with executives from the two companies. The White House denied there was any such probe.
“While the White House counsel’s office does follow up with staff to assist with compliance with various ethics standards, it is not probing whether Jared Kushner violated the law,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “The White House indicated to (the Office of Government Ethics) that we are aware of news reports and would proceed as appropriate.”
But Kushner’s attorney said his client was cleared by the counsel at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Kushner’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, told the New York Daily News that he confirmed “the White House counsel concluded there were no issues involving Jared.”
Kushner stepped away from the family business after joining the White House as an adviser to his father-in-law, President Trump.