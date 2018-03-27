A pair of House Democrats wants the White House to release the results of an internal investigation into loans received by Jared Kushner’s family real estate firm.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., sent a letter to White Counsel Don McGahn on Tuesday requesting he provide documents concerning the more than $500 million in loans made last year to Kushner Cos. from Citigroup and Apollo Global Management.

Loans obtained by White House Senior adviser Jared Kushner have been called into question. Associated Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The loans were made around the time that Kushner met with executives from the two companies. The White House denied there was any such probe.

“While the White House counsel’s office does follow up with staff to assist with compliance with various ethics standards, it is not probing whether Jared Kushner violated the law,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “The White House indicated to (the Office of Government Ethics) that we are aware of news reports and would proceed as appropriate.”

But Kushner’s attorney said his client was cleared by the counsel at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Kushner’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, told the New York Daily News that he confirmed “the White House counsel concluded there were no issues involving Jared.”

Kushner stepped away from the family business after joining the White House as an adviser to his father-in-law, President Trump.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.