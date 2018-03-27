I loved Greg Kesich’s column of March 21 (“A birthday party can take you on a ride in a time machine“), but one phrase gave me pause. In imagining the world that an American baby born in 1824 would know, he said that “most of North America still was an unsettled frontier.” But that’s not true. North America was very much settled – but much of it was still uncolonized.
Just as it is critical that we report the truth of our times, we must look at our history with clear eyes as well.
Vicky Smith
South Portland