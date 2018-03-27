I spent all day Saturday watching the amazing march on Washington and crying at the eloquence of these brave teenagers. I feel deep shame that, as a baby boomer, my generation did nothing to force our politicians to make this a safe country.
I was undecided about who to support for the governor’s race, only knowing that it would be a Democrat. Today I found my candidate. Please read the opinion piece in the March 24 Portland Press Herald by former House Speaker Mark Eves. I believe he is our way forward, and he has my heartfelt support.
Do as today’s teenagers are begging: Call your state and federal politicians. Ask them where they stand on comprehensive background checks, and banning all assault weapons and other weapons of war. If they don’t give you a firm answer, that IS their answer. Vote them out of office. We can do this, America. It is beyond time.
Lynn Johnson
Biddeford