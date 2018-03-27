We, the Social Justice Team of the Congregational Church in Cumberland, were shocked and saddened to learn that a play at Falmouth’s Footlights Theatre, “APPELL: The Other Side of the Fence” by Anne Drakopolous, has drawn ugly epithets and even Holocaust denials.

Americans are fortunate to enjoy freedom of speech, but anti-Semitic language and hate speech have no place in our communities. They do not reflect the values of freedom, inclusiveness and diversity that make our country great. They divide us and hurt us all.

We applaud Footlights’ executive artistic director, Michael J. Tobin, for engaging in dialogue with the callers and staff writers Bob Keyes and Eric Russell of the Press Herald for bringing these ugly incidents into the light (March 16). We want to share a message of love and support with the director, writer and cast of the play as well as our Jewish neighbors and friends.

As we examine ourselves, we need to find commonality and community with others. Ours is an uneasy time of division. Yet it is also a time of opportunity to build a better world through respectful dialogue and connection. Our Social Justice Team includes members from a variety of communities: Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Freeport, Harpswell and Raymond. We stand for a world of hope, justice, equality and peace.

Rev. Allison Smith

Harpswell

Lalla Carothers

Cumberland

