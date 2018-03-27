ORLANDO, Fla. — Maybe it’s too late for Jesse James and the Steelers or Zach Miller and the Bears.

No matter, the NFL has a simplified catch rule designed to eliminate confusion – and, the league hopes, controversy – about receptions.

Against the Patriots in December this was not a catch by Pittsburgh tight end Jesse James. In the 2018 season, it would have been a Steelers touchdown. Associated Press/Don Wright Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Team owners unanimously approved the new language Tuesday, with basically three elements defining a catch:

• having control of the ball;

• getting two feet down or another body part;

• making a football move, such as taking a third step or extending the ball.

“We wanted to simplify and provide clarity,” said Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh coach and longtime competition committee member.

The committee cited overturned receptions by tight ends James and Miller last season among the dozens of plays they reviewed “dozens of times,” according to committee chairman Rick McKay, president of the Atlanta Falcons.

The James call was particularly impactful because the Steelers wound up losing to New England in a December game that determined home-field advantage for the playoffs. The Patriots got it and wound up in the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh lost its first postseason game to Jacksonville.

Just as infamous were negated catches by Dez Bryant of the Cowboys in a 2015 playoff game at Green Bay, and Calvin Johnson of the Lions in 2010 against the Bears.

Late Tuesday, the owners also rewrote the rule on using the helmet, making it a 15-yard penalty for any player to lower his head to initiate any hit with the helmet.

McKay said the tackle made by the Steelers’ Ryan Shazier last season that resulted in the linebacker suffering a spinal injury – Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later – was not the impetus for the change. But it was an example of what needs to be eliminated from the game.

Also approved Tuesday was making permanent spotting the ball at the 25-yard line after a touchback on a kickoff; allowing players on injured reserve to be traded; and authorizing a designated member of the officiating department to instruct on-field game officials to eject a player for a flagrant non-football act when a foul for that act is called on the field.

GIANTS: Giants GM Dave Gettleman on Tuesday had several easy opportunities to simply say Odell Beckham was not available via trade, and he declined to commit to Beckham every time as reports continued to confirm the Daily News’ Monday story that the Rams have discussed a trade for Beckham. The News has reported that the Giants’ starting asking price is more than a first-round pick, but something less than two first-round picks.

Giants Coach Pat Shurmur says he expects Beckham to attend offseason workouts when they start in April.

With trade rumors surrounding the controversial star receiver there has been strong speculation Beckham will hold out during training camp because he doesn’t want to play the fifth and final year of his rookie deal without a new contract.

“All reports are he will be ready to go as we get going,” Shurmur said Tuesday. “There are steps he has to take. All indications are he will be back healthy by the time we start playing in September.”

COLTS: Coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that Andrew Luck has begun to throw as part of the rehab for his surgically repaired shoulder. Luck missed the entire 2017 season because of the injury.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle released quarterback Trevone Boykin on Tuesday shortly after his girlfriend alleged in a television interview that he physically assaulted her in Texas last week.

The woman said she refused to show Boykin a text message and an argument ensued, and that he broke her jaw and tried to strangle her. Boykin, 24, denied the allegations in a statement released Tuesday.

